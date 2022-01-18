We have not assigned agents to restore delisted companies – RGD cautions

Jemima Oware is the Registrar General

2,788 deleted from companies register, RGD

Fraudsters purporting to be lawyers, agents and intermediaries of RGD



Delisted companies cannot be restored back, RGD



The Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) has advised the general public to be mindful of persons using its name to perpetrate fraud on unsuspecting clients.



The development, according to the Department comes after it had on January 12, 2022 announced that it had delisted some 2,788 dormant and defaulting companies from the Companies Register.



A statement issued by the Department and sighted by GhanaWeb said these fraudsters claim to be calling from the ‘Registrar-General’s Department’ with others claiming to be from the ‘Audit or Cancellation Unit’ while some even claim to be Lawyers from the Department.

“These fraudsters insist on Mobile Money (MoMo) transfers affiliated to Mobile Merchant wallets, claiming it’s meant to start the process of re-enlisting these deleted companies back onto the Companies Register. They also claim the transfer would enable Companies and Businesses to avoid being deleted from the Companies Register for not re-registering their businesses,” the statement explained



“The RGD wishes to inform the General Public that, the Department has NOT assigned any intermediary or Agent to call clients and demand mobile money (MoMo) to help restore deleted Companies back onto the Register,” it cautioned.



It however added that delisted companies cannot be restored back unto the Companies Register except through a Court Order.



“Neither does the Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) have or operate any MoMo Account Number for transaction payments,” the Department further cautioned.



