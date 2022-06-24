We have not been paid - Fertilizer suppliers to Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Fertilizer suppliers under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme want the Minister of Finance to clarify claims that government had cleared outstanding debts owed to the Agric Ministry.



Ken Ofori-Atta while answering some 16 questions in parliament earlier this week stated that government had released GH¢278.57 million to the Agric Ministry as part of GH¢485.90 million released for the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



The funds however were to be used to clear some outstanding debts owed partners and suppliers.

He said, “Mr Speaker at the end of 2021 an amount of GH¢86.31 million was outstanding, under PFJ Programme. This amount has now been released to MOFA for payment. This year, MOFA has requested GH¢485.90 million for payment under the PFJ programme. An amount of GH¢278.57 million has subsequently been released to MOFA.”



But the partners and suppliers have stated that they have not received payments since 2021.



‘’We are a bit confused over the Finance Minister’s presentation so we are demanding a clear explanation. Where has the money he claimed he has released gone to?” One supplier rhetorically questioned in an interview with Accra-based JoyNews.



“How would we still drag government for our monies when the Finance Ministry claims to have released an amount to clear the outstanding debts… there are inconsistencies in his presentation so we are urging him to make things clearer for us because the Banks are chasing us for their monies too,” One supplier lamented.



