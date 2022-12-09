1
Menu
Business

We have not borrowed above financing Parliament approved – Deputy finance minister

Abena Osei Asare2 Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Deputy finance minister, Abena Osei-Asare, has dragged Parliament into the mud over the overborrowing allegation levelled against the government.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Osei-Asare who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, insisted that her government has not overborrowed.

“We have not gone over and above the financing that Parliament has approved for us,” she argued.

According to her, the budget and appropriation are the guidelines for government expenditure and the government has always managed to spend within the deficit financing.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians continue to mount pressure on the government to cut down its size to reduce expenditure and save money for other developmental projects.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'