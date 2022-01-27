We have not taken a decision to relocate - Baby Jet Airlines

Baby Jet Airlines was expected to initially operate domestic flights, then offer regional flights

Management of Baby Jet Airlines have debunked claims that it was planning to take its operational services outside Ghana.



In a disclaimer sighted by GhanaWeb, management of the yet-to-be-operational airline said its attention had been drawn to a publication on social media with regards to relocating.



But the company in a statement denied the claims saying, “Management of Baby Jet Airlines still believes in operationalizing its service in Ghana and has neither considered nor taken a decision to relocate its operational Headquarters outside Ghana”.



Management of Baby Jet Airlines however assured it remains poised to smoothly run operations in Ghana which is set to take place soon.

In 2019, Baby Jet Airlines was expected to commence domestic operations in Ghana with a view of offering regional flights.



The airline owned by the former Captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan was said to have been granted an Air Carrier License (ACL) by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) back in 2017.



It was expected to work towards its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) that will enable Baby Jet Airlines to take to the skies.



For now, it is reported that the company is yet to acquire an aircraft that will help inspectors complete their assessment and issue the AOC.



