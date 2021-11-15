We have not withdrawn our five-year partnership with EOCO - PIAC affirms

PIAC is Ghana's petroleum revenue watchdog

Ghana petroleum revenue watchdog, the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has refuted reports in the media suggesting its withdrawal from a five-year partnership with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

According to a statement issued by the statutory body with oversight responsibility of the management and use of the country’s petroleum revenues, its [PIAC] commitment with EOCO remains valid hence reports purporting contray must be disregarded.



“The Committee reiterates that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2019 remains valid, and any publication to the contrary should thus be disregarded,” the statement read in part.



PIAC further assured that it remains committed to collaborating with other state institutions towards ensuring the transparent, accountable management and use of the country's petroleum revenues.

It added that this is in accordance with its mandate for Ghanaian citizens to benefit as well as carry out its 3-fold mandate as enshrined in the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, 2011 (Act 815).



Read the statement below:



