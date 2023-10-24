We have over 920,000 meters nationwide serving over 4 million customers – GWCL

Ghana Water Company Limited

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has revealed that it has a total of 923,000 meters, which is serving several millions of customers nationwide.

Managing Director of the Company, Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Braimah, disclosed this at the second edition of the company’s ‘Accounting to the People’ event.



The event was held on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the company’s headquarters in Accra.



Multiplying this figure by five, the MD said these metres are serving over 4,615,000 nationwide.



He added that the company has commenced a technological drive by introducing a drone metering system for meter reading.



The new system he explained will simplify the meter reading and billing processes to the advantage of both customers and GWCL.

A pilot fly-by meter reading has taken place in some districts in the Accra West Region, and it will be extended to other regions.



During the walk and cycle exercise, the drone read 477 meters out of the 508 smart metres installed in 14 minutes.



The use of drones in reading meters the company stressed, will ensure the safety of staff, eliminate the issue of inaccessibility to gated houses, and enhance the overall meter reading exercise to aid in faster decision-making.



He also assured customers of the company that they are providing quality water comparable to others provided in the world.



He added that the water the company provides to customers meets ISO standards.