We have robust systems to track and keep records of all E-levy deductions – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has insisted it has robust systems to track and keep records of all deductions and transactions following the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy.



Since the start of the levy, there have been various complaints of unlawful deductions despite the GH¢100 cedi threshold on some selected transactions as indicated in the Act.



Reacting to the development in an interview with Citi Business News, a member of the GRA E-Levy Technical Team, Patrick Frimpong-Danso said the Authority is ready to provide records of all transactions when necessary.

“We’ve sent a format to all the charging entities to report daily to us. So, we have a template that we’ve given to all the charging entities and they are reporting everyday transactions to us and the transactions are broken down into different modules. We have on one hand the total value of the E-Levy charged by a charging entity that is both on-net and off-net as well as those that apply to other entities like the banks” he is quoted by Citi Business News.



“Also, we are asking for data relating to reversals. So, in case the court requests for the data, we have a template in place to help us,” Frimpong-Danso added.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 4 dismissed an injunction filed by the Minority in Parliament to challenge and suspend the implementation of the E-Levy which commenced on May 1, 2022.



The apex court, however, ordered the GRA to keep accurate records of all deductions for the E-Levy in order to be able to make refunds to consumers when necessary.



