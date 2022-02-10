‘We have the men’ is running a Caa1 economy – E-Levy demonstrators

E-Levy demonstration

NDC, others protest against E-Levy

E-Levy re-tabled before parliament on February 10



Minority says it will not allow E-Levy to be passed



The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) embarked on a demonstration, on February 10, 2021, to register their displeasure against the implementation of the E-Levy bill by the minority in parliament.



This follows previous messages by the opposition and minority members to indicate that the E-Levy is a burdensome tax that will worsen the plight of Ghanaians.



MOMO operators have also stated that this will result in job losses for mobile money merchants.



The protests are also to register displeasure about the ongoing UTAG strike and government's inability to resolve the situation.

The demonstrators were moving with placards to drum home their various messages.



Here are some of the inscriptions on the placards.



“Propaganda NABCO jobs, unemployed youths, chased out like dogs, NPP!! Never again!!!”







“Akufo-Addo, have mercy on poor Ghanaians”





“Where is the GH¢240 billion you have borrowed?”







“We know how to bring the economy back; we know how to bring the economy back nu nyinaa saa na e levy?”







“Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, unemployment is skyrocketing. Where are the Jobs for the Youth?”





“UTAG deserves better! Students are out of classrooms for 5weeks.”







“Free water and Free light azaa!







“Bawumia stop hiding! Where are you?





“E-Levy = E-fraud!”







“Akufo Addo failed the economy like his Economics degree at Legon.Third class Economy”



