We have to pay the right price to make SOEs profitable - Public Enterprises Minister

The Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, has indicated that the subsidized prices paid by Ghanaians for the service offered by State-Owned-Enterprises (SOEs) are part of the reasons that are not profitable.



The minister, therefore, suggested that Ghanaians must start paying the right prices for the products and services offered by these SOEs including the Ghana Water Company (GWA).



To him, SOEs must be run like private organizations for them to be able to post profits.



“I am an advocate for paying the right prices for things. The Ghana Water Company Limited for example treats water at a cost and the price and the risk we all as a public incur if they do not have the right financials to buy the chemicals to treat the water is if they are compelled by circumstances to compromise on the quality, the effect comes to us.