1
Menu
Business

We have waited since June 12, government must pay us – Pensioner Bondholders

Pensioner Bondholders Singing The Accountant General Department is yet to make payment to the pensioner bondholders

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Pensioner Bondholders Forum has resumed picketing at the Ministry of Finance following the government’s failure to pay their matured coupons.

The Accountant General Department is yet to make payment to the pensioner bondholders following a directive by the Ministry of Finance during an earlier meeting a week ago.

The Ministry also instructed the Accountant General to prioritize payment of six (6) outstanding coupons before the next maturity date, a development these senior citizens consider a betrayal of trust and wickedness.

Speaking to Starr News the Convener for the Pensioner Bondholders, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi stated that the language the Ministry of Finance understands is picketing.

“You have given some promise if you can’t make it or there is anything, you see communication is not right. Should be here before we hear something from the Ministry that is not right so if you don’t come here and picket nobody tells us anything unless we are here.

“If they have something they have to wait for us to come here before they tell us. If you have given some instruction and there are problems let us know, then we will say what do we do? We can also go and meet. This is what is happening, what do we do? But absolutely no information. So if you say you have to pay you must pay and we have waited since the 12th of June,” Dr. Anane Antwi stated.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor