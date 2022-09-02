0
Menu
Business

We increased tariffs to prevent future 'dumsor' – PURC

Dr. Ishmael Ackah PURC121212121212.jpeg PURC Executive Secretary, Dr Ishmael Ackah

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Dr. Ishmael Ackah, has said utility tariffs were increased to avert future power outages.

The electricity and water tariffs were increased by 27.15% and 21.55% respectively and took effect Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Dr. Ackah told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah on the sideline of the consumer service clinic held in Kumasi on Friday, September 2, 2022, that the utility companies would have found it difficult to operate in the future if the tariffs were not increased.

The Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Water Company, he said were running at a loss because of the exchange rate.

He, therefore, pleaded with the public to bear with them and pay the new bills to enable the companies run smoothly and serve them better.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Related Articles: