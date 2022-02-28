We know businesses are affected by closure of land borders - Ambrose Derry

Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry

Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry, has stated categorically that government is aware of the dire economic consequences associated with the closure of land borders and its impact on businesses since March 2020.



Reacting to calls from some Ghanaians and the opposition National Democratic Congress members (NDC) on the reopening of land borders, Ambrose Dery Minister, while speaking on the floor of parliament on Friday, February 25, 2022 admitted that the decision taken by government to stop the importation of COVID-19 does not only affect traders at the border towns but the citizenry as a whole.



He however noted that it is for this reason that government introduced the Ghana COVID-19 alleviation and revitalization programme, otherwise known as the 'Obaatanpa' programme to cushion traders and Ghanaians in these trying times.

“Government knows the impact the land border closure is having on border communities, especially their businesses. It must however be noted that the closure does not affect only border communities, particularly Aflao, but Ghanaians in general, because of the strict movement restrictions on how to import and export,” Ambrose Dery is quoted to have said in parliament by citinewsroom.



“In this same regard, the government introduced the Ghana COIVD-19 alleviation and revitalisation of enterprises support, known as the ‘Obaatanpa Programme’ to help Ghanaians alleviate the impact on their businesses,” he added.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address to the nation on December 15, 2021, noted that the time was not right for land borders to be reopened.



He however assured the trading community that the borders would be reopened at the opportune time.