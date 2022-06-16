We'll clamp down on illegal operators - GTA

Ghana Tourism Authority

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has noted that it will soon shut down the operations of some businesses in the tourism sector.

This, the Authority said will ensure sanity in the sector.



According to the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regional Director of GTA, Joseph Appiagyei, the nationwide exercise yet to be commenced is in line with the Tourism Act, Act 817 of 2011.



Speaking to Asaase Business in Sunyani, Mr Appiagyei said, “Some operators started registering with the Ghana Tourism Authority. Somewhere along the line they stopped coming to our office. We thought it was because of the COVID-19 and its associated problems that’s why maybe they were recovering to come and continue the process. But what we see is people are not coming, they are taking us for granted.”



“We have been warning operators because we are regulated by the law, it is the LI that is regulating our industry. So, whoever wants to operate needs to have GTA licence, but a lot of them we have realised are not having our licence and in view of that, we are also joining the nationwide exercise to clamp down on all illegal operators," he added.

He, therefore, entreated unregistered businesses to do so now to continue their operations.



Mr Appiagyei stressed that operators within the tourism sector who fail to register or cooperate would be dealt with by the law.



The Tourism Act, Act 817 of 2011, mandates the GTA to register and license tourism sector enterprises.



The law stipulates individuals shall not operate tourism enterprises without a valid license isssued by the Authority.