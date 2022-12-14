1
We’ll consult organised labour on debt restructuring programme - Government

Ken Ofori Atta DOP Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has assured organized labour that they would be consulted on government’s proposed debt restructuring programme.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Ofori-Atta said the government will continue to engage organised labour, and address the concerns they had raised.

The minister indicated that both parties would come to mutual understanding with them before the deadline for the debt exchange programme.

“We are certainly listening, we have had a lot of engagements and we will continue with the unions and really also all of us asking ourselves whether an orderly process to where we want to go is what we all seek and within that what sacrifices and burden sharing that we have,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.

Several unions and associations have raised red flags over the proposed debt restructuring programme.

They include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Ghana Chamber of Commerce and the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

