We’ll continue to develop a modern, resilient economy catalysed by digitalization – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In his New Year address to Ghanaians, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stated that the present government will continue the drive to develop a modern and resilient economy catalysed by digitalization.

He wished Ghanaians well, expressing hope that the new year would provide an opportunity for reflection on the previous year, allowing for a reset as we look forward.



In his opinion, ensuring the country’s progress will require a collaborative effort.



He said “We shall continue our effort to build a modern and resilient economy catalyzed by digitalization. We shall continue to make young people future-ready.

“We shall continue to create greater opportunities for every man, woman, and child to fulfil their dreams and aspirations. It is possible,” he said.



He also urged Ghanaians to be proud of their heritage and work together to propel the country to new heights in this election year.



“We shall be laying another layer on top of our landmark 30 years of democracy. I have absolutely no doubt that we shall once again prove to ourselves and the rest of the world that Ghana has indeed come of age,” he said.