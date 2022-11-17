We'll deal with you - Labour Minister to institutions that fail to apply GH¢14.88 minimum wage

Employment and Labour Minister, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the National Tripartite Committee (NTC) increased the minimum wage from GH¢13.53pesewas to GH¢14.88pesewas after several stakeholder engagements.

The negotiation was based on Section 113 (1) (a) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).



Following the marginal increment in the minimum wage, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has said any institution that flouts the 2023 national daily minimum wage shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the minister said, “Any establishment, institution or organization that flout the 2023 national daily minimum wage shall be sanctioned in accordance with the law.”



He noted that the 10% increment in the minimum wage will take effect from January 1, 2023.

Throwing more light on factors that led to the 10% increment, the Employment and Labour Minister said the committee took into consideration the current economic challenges, high cost of living, sustainability of businesses and desirability of attaining higher levels of employment.



“The committee concluded on the need to increase the national daily minimum wage by 10 per cent over the 2022 national daily minimum wage which translates into new national daily minimum wage of GH¢14.88 pesewas and a cost of living allowance of 15 per cent over the 2023 national daily minimum wage," Baffour-Awuah said.



ESA/ESA