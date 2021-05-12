We’ll increase prices of goods – GUTA to govt

Director of Industrial Relations of GUTA, Joseph Paddy

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has served notice it will increase goods and services because of the increasing cost of doing business and the involvement of foreigners in retail trading.

GUTA has indicated with foreigners taking over the Ghanaian economy there is going to be capital flight and affect the economy.



The union is therefore calling for a halt on the continuous invasion of illegal foreigners in the retail trade. Director of Industrial Relations of GUTA, Joseph Paddy speaking on the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show indicated “we are not Father Christmas. Obviously the businessman is not Father Christmas. He is there to maximize profit. What informed our decision in pricing is also the consumer so we look at your purchasing power. 20 footer containers we used to import from China for $3,000 is now $7,000 and $11,000 so at the end of the day I am going to pass it on to the consumer”. He stated.



Last year GUTA together with the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Trading undertook a swoop to flush out foreign retail traders from markets such as Makola, Tudu, and Okaishie. This resulted in a clash between the Ghanaian traders and the Nigerian Traders Association of Ghana, (NUTAG).

Meanwhile, it appears a promise made by the special Presidential Taskforce including the Registrar General’s Department and the Ghana Immigration Service last year to authenticate the businesses of foreigners failed to achieve its goal.



According to Mr. Paddy “Foreigners are into trading, they are even doing hawking, the work that is reserved for Ghanaians have been taken over. Recently I was passing somewhere around Radio Gold and I saw Chinese constructing common small gutters. Now they have taken over the economy”.



“I mean I saw a Chinese selling phones on the street going up and down and the authorities are looking on unconcerned”.