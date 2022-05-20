0
We'll march naked over rising cost of fuel - Drivers threaten government

Akufo Addo Sad Mood President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Transport fares increased

Cost of fuel, tyres, lubricants high, Concerned Drivers

Government must sit up, Concerned Drivers on high fuel prices

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has threatened to demonstrate on the principal streets of Accra in the next two weeks if nothing is done about the incessant increase in fuel prices.

Public Relations Officer of the Association, David Agboado, noted that his outfit has given government two weeks' ultimatum to address their major concern.

Speaking on Class FM's 505 news programme on Thursday, May 19, 2022, Mr Agboado entreated government to act swiftly on their demand before things aggravate in the coming weeks.

“We are giving the government two weeks; if nothing is done, we the drivers will take to our heels and do the naked demonstration,” he said.

“This time around, we are going naked so that it sounds different; that’s what we want to do so that the government will sit up,” he added.

Mr Agboado noted that the prices of fuel are expensive in Ghana compared to other neighbouring countries like Burkina Faso, Togo, and Ivory Coast.

He wondered if these African countries do not also experience the dire consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war just as government of Ghana states.

It would be recalled that transport operators increased fares by 30%.

Mr Agboado however admitted that the 30% increment in transport fares will impose more hardship on Ghanaians amidst the economic challenges everyone is experiencing.

But he explained that the increment in fares by transport operators was due to the high cost of fuel at various pumps, tyres, and lubricants.

