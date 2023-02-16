0
We’ll not keep mute to watch Saglemi meet its untimely death - Group warns government

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group named Team Saglemi Not for Sale has said it will resist any attempt by government to sell the project to a private developer.

According to the Lead Convener of the group, Nana Otu Darko, his outfit would not sit aloof to watch the purpose of the housing project [affordable housing] die just as Ghana Airways, Ghana Telecom, among other projects have become a white elephant.

Addressing the press on Thursday, February 16, 2023, he said, “This we find very disingenuous to the economic and socio-political health of our nation, and this is happening in Ghana at a time when Ghana can boast of very few national assets. Ghana airways, Black star line, Ghana's Drill ship, Ghana Telecom, Numerous Nkrumah's factories, amongst many other national assets have been sold off to aliens due to greed and limited vision.”

He stressed that “We will not keep mute and watch Saglemi housing projects meet her untimely death like the enumerated ones earlier stated.”

He said the group will ensure it compels government to look for funding to complete the project.

Mr Darko added that though government claims it is handicapped financially, it is building 12,000 affordable housing units using the sale proceeds from the Saglemi housing project.

It would be recalled that government in November last year decided to wash its hands off the Saglemi housing project to allow a private developer to take over.

According to the Ministry of Works and Housing, the private developer will refurbish the housing units and sell them to potential owners.

The sector minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye

explained that the government was handicapped and can’t make further commitments to the Saglemi project.

