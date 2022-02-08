We'll pay $6m fine - Maxam Ghana Limited to government

Mining explosives manufacturing company, Maxam Ghana Limited

Mining explosives manufacturing company, Maxam Ghana Limited, has said it will pay the fine of $6 million announced by the Lands Ministry for breaching safety regulations.



The mining explosives manufacturing company explained that the decision taken was to secure the jobs of their workers and sub-contractors.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, Maxam Ghana Limited said it was ready to cooperate with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on the way forward on this growing development.

“To ensure the continuity of the business, to be able to supply our customers, to protect the employment of our workers and sub-contractors, Maxam has decided to pay the fine and will comply with the measures of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources,” part of the statement read.



It pointed out that Maxam Ghana Limited did not breach the safety regulations as projected by the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry.



The Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, had in an earlier communique said Maxam Ghana Limited, per reports from the 3-member committee, set up to investigate the explosion, breached some regulations in connection to the transportation of the explosives from its plant at Iduapriem to Chirano Gold Mines.



The imposition of sanctions, according to the lands minister was in accordance with Minerals and Mining (Explosives) Regulations, 2012 (L.I 2177).



It would be recalled that there was an explosion at Apiate in the Western region on January 20, 2022 that led to the loss of lives and several injured.

It happened when a truck transporting explosive material— Ammonium Nitrate and Fuel Oil (ANFO) from Maxam Ghana Limited's explosives plant at Iduapriem in the Western region to Chirano Mines exploded at Apiate after an accident.



Samuel Abu Jinapor noted that Maxam Ghana Limited can only receive its operating license after it pays the administrative fine of $1 million out of the $6 million.



The company has 18 months to pay the remaining $5 million in instalments [$277,777.78 monthly]



The mining explosives manufacturing company had its license revoked after the Apiate incident in January this year.