We’ll provide stable, reliable energy – Deputy Energy Minister

Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

A Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam says the ministry under the leadership of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh remains committed to ensuring that the mandate of providing Ghanaians with stable, affordable, and reliable energy is delivered.

He said this in a statement he delivered on behalf of the Minister at the inauguration by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) on Wednesday, 20 October 2021.



“Across the board, in the power generation, transmission, and distribution areas, we are working hard to ensure synergy between the three, to prevent technical and financial losses, and to ensure that challenges such as power theft are eliminated or cut down to the barest minimum,” the Deputy Minister remarked.



He further assured Ghanaians that the Ministry of Energy is absolutely on “top of its game.”



Dr. Adam, who is also the MP for Karaga, applauded the President for his vision and his outstanding leadership in spearheading these initiatives and looked forward to a fully functioning BSP to ease power instability in the national grid.



The Pokuase Bulk Supply Point a 330/34.5 kV substation is designed to improve the supply and distribution of electricity for consumers in the northern areas of Accra and is funded by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The Pokuase BSP, with a total capacity of 580MVA, is the largest in Ghana. It is also the fourth Bulk Supply Point in Accra, hence labelled A4BSP.



Constructed under the existing 330kV Aboadze-Volta-Lomé Transmission line which passes through Pokuase, the BSP is the first 330kV Bulk Supply Point in the capital and the most technologically advanced substation in Ghana.



The essence of constructing the substation is to improve power supply quality and reliability to over 350,000 existing customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in Pokuase, Kwabenya, Legon, Nsawam, and its environs.



It is also planned to significantly reduce technical losses in the Ghana Grid Company’s (GRIDCo) transmission system and the ECG power distribution system, ultimately contributing to improving the financial viability of the utilities.