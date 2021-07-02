We’ll put in measures to stimulate job creation in the mining sector - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, July 1, 2021 gave the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Ghana Gold Expo 2021 (Ghana Mining Week ’21), a mining policy forum, in Takoradi.

The two-day forum brings together key stakeholders from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mining, large and small scale miners, traditional rulers, and members of the Diplomatic Corps to deliberate and chart a sustainable path for Ghana’s gold industry.



He underscored that the decision of the Bank of Ghana to implement a Gold Purchase Programme designed to invest in locally-produced gold is a masterstroke in the quest for stronger macroeconomic management and in providing a bulwark for Ghana’s currency.



He also indicated that this administration has begun the Community Mining Schemes.

These schemes have significant impacts on addressing unemployment in mining communities, he added.



He assured the gathering that the government will continue to put in a lot of measures to stimulate job creation in an integrated and inclusive manner throughout the entire gold mining value chain.