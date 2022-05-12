We’ll reduce transport fares if government reduces fuel prices - GPRTU

File Photo: A bus conductor in a 'trotro'

The National Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Nana Nimako Bresiamah says transport unions and operators will reduce transport fares when the government reduces fuel prices.

This was after the union had increased the transport fares by 20 percent.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union announced a few months ago that there would be a 30 percent increment in transport fares by Friday, May 13, 2022.



This was due to the hike in fuel prices which does not seem to be coming down anytime soon.



Earlier, the Union had proposed that the government scrap some taxes on petroleum products but after going back and forth, the Union did not get the desired results.



Due to this, they resorted to increasing transport fares to at least make up for their losses.

Although the GPRTU proposed to increase the fares by Friday, May 13, 2022, some drivers had started charging passengers new fares.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘ morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Nana Nimako Bresiamah said if the government reduces the fuel prices, the unions will also reduce the transport fares.



He confirmed that all the unions had started charging the new fares despite opposition from the Ghana Road Transport Corporation Council (GRTCC).



“We told the government that if the fuel price goes up beyond 10 percent, we would have to sit down and review it.



"However, as at now, it is about 41 percent and we have not been able to review it and that is what has caused the increment.

"I was scared the drivers will come and hurt me at my office and that is why we maintained 20 percent and not 30,” he said.



Nana Nimako Bresiamah added that, "sure, we will reduce it. Initially, it was at 7.99, or let’s say GH8 per a liter. Now it is at 11 plus.



"So if the government says it has reduced it to GHC8, then we will reduce it. But if it is above 9, it means that they have not reduced the fuel price,” he said.