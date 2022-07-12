We'll resist any attempt to bring back toll collection - GPRTU

File photo of toll booths

Road tolls abolished

Closure of tolls to ease vehicular traffic, Ofori-Atta



Transport fares to be increased in coming weeks, GPRTU



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has said it is poised to kick against any attempt by government to reopen toll booths.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, it said the recollection of tolls will cause more harm than good to Ghanaians amidst the current economic crisis.



It also noted that there will be an upward review of transport fares in the coming week.

The transport union attributed the fare increment to the increase in petroleum products on the market, as well as, the price increment in spare parts.



“We wish to announce to the general public that there will an increment of transport in the coming week. This is due to the current economic situation we find ourselves as a country. Prices of petroleum and spare parts keep increasing day in and out coupled with other nuisance taxes. We are urging the general public to cooperate with us when they witness an increment on fares as been discussed with relevant stakeholders," part of the GPRTU statement read.



“We are also cautioning the government not to start the tollbooth operations again as been hinted by our inside source. We will resist any attempt by the government to initiate the tollbooth operation. We are calling on all drivers to be vigilant when driving and also deal manage their stress well to help decrease the fatal accident on our roads,” it stated.



It would be recalled that the Ministry of Roads and Highways on November 17 2022, called for the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country.



This order, according to a statement signed by the sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, took effect on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 12:00am.

It followed the announcement by the Finance Ministry about the scrapping of tolls on all public roads in the 2022 budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



He explained that the move is to ease vehicular traffic at the toll booths.



