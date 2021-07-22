We’ll work to grow Ghana Gas Company – Kennedy Agyapong

Ghana Gas Company Limited

The newly-appointed board chair of the Ghana Gas Company Limited, Kennedy Agyapong has thanked President Akufo-Addo for his appointment.

Mr Agyapong who is also a Member of Parliament for Assin Central assured the president and Ghanaians that the board will work to grow the Ghana Gas company.



“We want to say a big thank you to His Excellency the President for having confidence in us that we will be able to discharge our work diligently to help grow Ghana Gas company,” he said after his swearing-in on Wednesday July 21.



The 9-member board was inaugurated by the Minister of Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh.

Other members of the board are Mr. Ben KD Asante, the Managing Director of the company; Mr. John Darko, Mrs. Adelaide Mary Benneh; Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli; Mr Abraham Ossei Aidooh; Madam Delphine Dogbegah; Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio, and Mr. Stephen Sumani Nayina as members.



“I am keen on ensuring that efforts by Ghana to become a major international player in the international gas market becomes a reality,” Dr Opoku Prempeh said.



He added, “I believe the revision of the Gas Master Plan, which is one of my topmost priorities, will ensure that a concrete framework for Ghana’s gas infrastructure expansion is laid.”