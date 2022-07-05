We look forward to engaging with Ghana government – IMF team

IMF building

Ghana heads to IMF for a bailout

IMF team to arrive in Ghana for bailout talks



We stand ready to assist Ghana to restore macroeconomic stability - IMF



The Mission Chief for Ghana of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, Carlo Sdralevich, has said that he is looking forward to engaging with the authorities of Ghana for a possible IMF-supported program, citinewsroom.com has reported.



Carlo Sdralevich's comment comes after the Ministry of Finance, in a statement on July 4, 2022, announced that the delegation from the IMF is scheduled to arrive in Accra on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, to commence in-person meetings with the government of Ghana.



“The IMF stands ready to assist Ghana to restore macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth, and address the impact of the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic.

“On the basis of a request from the Ghanaian authorities, an IMF staff team will in the coming day’s kick-start discussions on a possible program to support Ghana’s homegrown economic policies. We are at an early stage in the process, given that detailed discussions are yet to take place,” he was quoted to have said in a statement.



However, labour unions including TUC have lambasted the government for its decision to seek support from the IMF.



According to them, it means the economy will likely reel under several restrictions and controls that will be imposed by the fund.



