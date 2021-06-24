We look foward to working with you - ISO on Prof. Alex Dodoo's election as ARSO president

Prof Alex Dodoo from Ghana is president-elect for the African Organization for Standardization

Standards bodies across the world have been congratulating Ghana and it's candidate, Prof Alex Dodoo for winning the presidency of the African Organization for Standardization (ARSO).

The victory was met with an entirely positive response from their leaders, who swiftly declared their support to the president-elect.



The International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Germany’s National Metrology Institute PTB, United States’ ASTM International, Quality Council of India, were among those applauding the victory since last Friday.



“We look forward to working closely with you on our shared priorities,” ISO president Eddy Njoroge said.



The 26th General Assembly of ARSO declared Prof. Dodoo president-elect of the intergovernmental body following Ghana’s unanimous win in the elections.



All ARSO member-states have also congratulated the Ghanaian pharmacologist.

The European Committee of Standardization (CEN) and the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC) were hopeful of a “continued excellent collaboration and cooperation with ARSO.”



Director-General of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim called for “unflinching support for the president-elect to help him drive the continent’s crucial harmonization drive.”







Mr. Salim said the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will largely depend on a harmonized standards regime to remove the technical barriers to trade.