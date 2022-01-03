‘We must all sacrifice to support E-Levy for national development’ – Dan Botwe

Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe

Govt needs e-levy to meet the demands of the citizenry – MP

E-levy would not hurt the economy but would rather help create jobs – Minister



Chief urged to prioritise education



Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe has urged Ghanaians to support the E-levy



According to him, Ghanaians had to sacrifice and support the e-levy because it would help create jobs as well as enhance the development process of the country.



Speaking at a durbar in the Okere District in the Eastern region, the minister said the current economic challenges of the country required substantial amount of resources which every citizen must contribute to.



“The socio-economic problems of the country require sustainable revenue generation strategies to tackle and so government has no intention to make life difficult for the people of Ghana. The E-Levy is a thought-through budget proposal to meet the huge demands of development," he said.

Dan Botwe who is also the Member of Parliament (MP)



for Okere said claims by sections of the public that the e-levy would have a bad impact on Ghanaians were false.



He said the government rather needs the revenue from the levy to better the lot of Ghanaians.



"The demand for good roads, schools, and hospitals amidst the huge burden of ensuring that there are job opportunities for the young ones far outweigh similar demands in my days as a youth and we, as a people, must all come to that realisation," Dan Botwe said.



Also, the MP urged the traditional leaders to prioritise education and help the children in the Okere District take advantage of the Free SHS policy being implemented by government.