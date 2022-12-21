We need a committee in parliament to assess impact of our loans – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has called for the establishment of a committee of parliament that would probe the impact of loan agreements by government.

The lawmaker, in his submission, explained that the functions of the Finance Committee of Parliament are limited and cannot assess the economic impact of loans on the country.



He said, “There should be a committee on the economy that will determine for Parliament, the impact of any loan that the nation will be taking. The Finance Committee has some functions like that, but they don’t make any referral of the impact of loans on the economy. They only talk about the terms and conditions. 10 or 15 years from now, we will wake up to the reality”.



He also proposed to the House that chairpersons from the opposing party in the House be allowed to chair core committees.

He argued that doing so would ensure proper checks and balances.



“Parliament is as strong as its committees make it. The structure of our committee’s system is not helping us to grow our parliament. When we have a system where all committees are headed by the members from the ruling party, certainly you will have this dividend, you will really lower the standards of parliament”.