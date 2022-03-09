We need thorough examination of government’s full expenditure package – Prof. Botchwey

Former Minister of Finance, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey

Former Minister of Finance, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, is advocating for a thorough examination of government’s full expenditure packages.



According to him, this should include flagship projects undertaken by the government in order to get a true picture of government's decision to cut down its expenditure by up to 20 percent in the 2022 fiscal year.



In an interaction with journalists at a public lecture held on March 7, 2022, Prof. Botchwey said the in-depth examination will also show the impact and performance of the projects undertaken by government.

“Currently, I don’t know where the 20% expenditure cut will be effected knowing the rigidities in the budget. I don’t know if it will be adequate,” he is quoted by Citi Business News.



“Clearly a more thorough re-examination of the entire expenditure package including even flagship projects is needed. We must be asking what the impact of the projects are and how they have performed. Nothing should be off the table,” Prof. Botchwey added.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced government's decision to cut down the expenditure of ministries, departments and agencies by 20 percent.



This, he said, was a way to contribute towards the recovery of the economy from the shocks of the global pandemic - coronavirus.



The move, President Akufo-Addo said will help government save some money.