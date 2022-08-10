We produce safe sachet, bottled water - Producers

File photo of bottled water

The Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers has assured consumers and the general public that its products are safe for consumption purposes.

Recently, concerns were raised over the sanctity of sources used for the production of bottled and sachet water following a report by the Ghana Statistical Service indicating that 34.1 percent of sources used for the production of sachet water were contaminated with faecal matter.



Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, President of the Association, Magnus Nunoo, said the products are safe as it was in the best interest of producers to ensure best practices and standards.



“If I produce water, I have a name to protect. I don’t need the schoolmaster [Food and Drugs Authority] to tell me what to do…I am better off spending GH¢500 to run a test monthly and to do a test than to wait and something goes wrong,” Mr Nunoo said.



The president of the association however noted the possibility of unwholesome water on the market and therefore called on consumers to take notice of products approved by the Food and Drugs Authority.

“If you have the FDA mark, that name must be protected, and you must go through the mill and do regular checks,” he said.



The FDA in a recent notice to the public called on consumers to patronise sachet and bottled water in the country with approved product registration numbers.



