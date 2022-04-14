We're always begging foreign investors to come invest in Ghana - Dumelo

Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo

Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has questioned why government keeps calling on foreign investors to pump monies into businesses in Ghana.



He wondered what government is doing to encourage Ghanaians to invest in the local economy.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, John Dumelo said, "We are always begging foreign investors to come invest in Ghana, as if Ghanaians can’t invest in Ghana. What are we doing to encourage Ghanaians in Ghana to invest in Ghana?"

It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week wooed foreign investors to come and invest in Ghana.



According to him, Ghana is not only endowed with natural resources but is the best place for doing business in West Africa.



Speaking at the launch of his government’s flagship project in the tourism sector in London on April 3, 2022, President Akufo-Addo further noted that Ghana is the safest country for investors.



He said, “Ghana is not only gifted with a rich culture, but is also the best place for doing business in West Africa, as well as the safest and most stable country in the Region, with a governance system that rests on the separation of powers, with an independent Judiciary promoting accountability in public life, and that respects the rule of law, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability. Indeed, she has been for several years the recipient of the largest foreign direct investments in West Africa.”



President Akufo-Addo stated that foreign investors can help transform the Ghanaian economy through tourism and hospitality sectors.