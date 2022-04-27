0
Menu
Business

We're attracting educated youth into agriculture - Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo1212131212 President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are focusing our energies on supporting commercial farming, Akufo-Addo

Agro-processing businesses granted five-year tax holiday, Presidency

Ghana offers agribusinesses easy access to export markets in Europe at a lower cost, Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated his government's resolve in putting in place measures to build a robust agriculture sector.

According to him, government is attracting educated youth into the sector and is also supporting commercial farming.

In a series of tweets sighted by GhanaWeb, he noted that efforts to fast track digitalization in the local economy was on course.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo added that, agro-processing businesses have been granted a five-year tax holiday and location-based tax rebates for agribusinesses in manufacturing.

“We are focusing our energies on supporting commercial farming, and attracting educated youth into agriculture, building Ghana’s light manufacturing sector, fast-tracking efforts at digitisation and establishing Ghana as a Regional Hub,” a tweet from the presidency stated.

“Ghana offers agribusinesses easy access to export markets in Europe at a lower cost than elsewhere in #Africa. Agro-processing businesses are given a five-year tax holiday and location-based tax rebates for agribusinesses in manufacturing. #GhanaForInvestment," it added.

Read the Presidency's tweets below:



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:





View his Timepath below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Adwoa Safo, 2 other 'absentee' MPs got permission to stay out – NPP
Mpiani tackles Akomea's proposal
Cargo truck catches fire on N1
Charges against Opuni were concocted - Tetteh Dodoo
How Former Kotoko player plans to help develop Ghana football
Akufo-Addo's photo digitally altered
Related Articles: