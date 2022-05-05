We’re available to hear your complaints on E-Levy – GRA

E-Levy was implemented on May 1

Government places 1.5% tax on all electronic transfers

Some MoMo, bank customers were unlawfully deducted E-Levy



E-Levy begins May 1



Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that its doors are opened to receive the complaints of Ghanaians on the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



According to the Head of Communications and Public Affairs at the Ghana Revenue Authority, Florence Otoo, victims of the unlawful deductions of the E-Levy from the charging entities can report the situation to the revenue collection arm of government.



In an interview with TV3, Florence Otoo said, “If you complain to your charging entity or you have some difficulties or challenges or you have been wron3gfully deducted the E-Levy and you are not satisfied with what your entity is doing, GRA is also available."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has said it will investigate and refund all wrongful deductions from customers’ mobile money wallets during the first day of the implementation of the E-Levy.



The wrongful deductions, according to the GRA was due to some technical hitches experienced on the day of implementation by some consumers on the various networks.



Government is aiming to rake in about ¢4.5 billion as revenue from the E-Levy.



The 1.5% value tax which took effect on Sunday, May 1, 2022, was fraught with some challenges.



Some took to social media to complain about the fact that transfers on the same or different networks or banks owned by the same user are attracting the E-Levy although they are not meant to.