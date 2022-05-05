0
Menu
Business

We’re available to hear your complaints on E-Levy – GRA

E Levy E Levy Electronic Transfer Levy1.png E-Levy was implemented on May 1

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government places 1.5% tax on all electronic transfers

Some MoMo, bank customers were unlawfully deducted E-Levy

E-Levy begins May 1

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that its doors are opened to receive the complaints of Ghanaians on the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

According to the Head of Communications and Public Affairs at the Ghana Revenue Authority, Florence Otoo, victims of the unlawful deductions of the E-Levy from the charging entities can report the situation to the revenue collection arm of government.

In an interview with TV3, Florence Otoo said, “If you complain to your charging entity or you have some difficulties or challenges or you have been wron3gfully deducted the E-Levy and you are not satisfied with what your entity is doing, GRA is also available."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has said it will investigate and refund all wrongful deductions from customers’ mobile money wallets during the first day of the implementation of the E-Levy.

The wrongful deductions, according to the GRA was due to some technical hitches experienced on the day of implementation by some consumers on the various networks.

Government is aiming to rake in about ¢4.5 billion as revenue from the E-Levy.

The 1.5% value tax which took effect on Sunday, May 1, 2022, was fraught with some challenges.

Some took to social media to complain about the fact that transfers on the same or different networks or banks owned by the same user are attracting the E-Levy although they are not meant to.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Jojo Wollacott's best goalkeeper award was for propaganda - Dan Kweku Yeboah
Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating
Ghanaian woman caught in €4,000 money laundering scheme in Ireland spared jail time
What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book
Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses
From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich
Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League
Twum Boafo warns Okoe Boye on new appointment
Dafeamekpor tackles AG over performance of Minority lawyer
Serwaa Broni: CHRAJ responds to ASEPA petition to probe Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: