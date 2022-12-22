We’re coming after you – GOIL to fraudsters

GOIL PLC

GOIL PLC has cautioned fraudsters against the use of the company’s name to defraud unsuspecting persons.

This comes on the back of fake promotions purportedly being organised by GOIL, luring customers.



Speaking to Class 91.3 FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, on the sidelines of the commissioning of a station at Ayigya in the Oforikrom Municipality on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, the Middle Belt Zonal Manager for GOIL, Thomas Domfeh, called on customers to always verify alleged promotions being organised by the company from reliable sources.



He said: “We believe that some of these things, they should desist from it. In GOIL, whenever we’re doing any promo, we let the media houses [be] aware of that.



“Apart from that, when you go to our website, all promotions are there, exquisitely displayed and there are evidences of what will tell you that the website that you have visited is also a GOIL website.”

He urged customers to ignore unconfirmed promotions.



“We’re using this occasion to tell our patrons that they should desist from some of these things, they should ignore them and find them as not valid,” he stressed.



He added that: “All those doing those things, we’re warning them, and we’re on the lookout for them and whoever is arrested, we’ll deal with them severely.”