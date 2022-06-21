We're committed to development projects in the Western Region - Ghana Gas

Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah

The Ghana National Gas Company has dispelled claims that it is not committed to facilitating and implementing key development projects in areas across the Western Region.



This comes after a Member of Parliament refuted claims made by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) that it has pitched many projects in the region.



Reacting to the development at a press conference in Accra, Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah, said residents particularly in the Nzema area and the Western Region have benefitted greatly from the operations of Ghana Gas.



“In terms of social, development and institutional support, Ghana Gas has supported District Assemblies, rehabilitation of primary and secondary schools, provision of educational infrastructure in the Axim area and the many others."

“We have all the full documents available for checks and so for anybody to come and tell us that we are doing nothing to support the people in the Nzema area, it’s an absolute falsehood which must be treated with the highest contempt.”



He added that Ghana Gas as a state-owned institution remains committed to a developmentally oriented project which seeks to bring change in society and improve communities.



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, recently expressed concern about the Corporate Social Responsibility of the Ghana Gas Company in seven operating Districts in the Western Region.



He argued that the decision by the Board of Ghana Gas to see the operating area as the whole of Ghana in terms of CSR is flawed and has impacted all the Districts in the Western Region, which are the real operating areas.



