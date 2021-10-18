We’re committed to increasing energy capacity by 10% by 2030 – Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh has reaffirmed the country’s medium to long term goal of increasing its renewable energy contribution to the mix from 120MW installed capacity representing 2.4% to more than 1000MW which expands it to targeted 10% by the year 2030.

Dr Prempeh said this at the inaugural ceremony of the 7th Ghana renewable energy fair where he also reiterated the government’s commitment to support the country’s renewable energy sector players to enable them reach their full potential.



He described as refreshing to know Bui Power Authority has completed a 50MW solar farm and also constructing an additional 10MW of same.



Again, he said it was insightful that the Volta River Authority desires to enhance the untapped potential of wind power within the context of Ghana’s renewable energy agenda.

Dr Prempeh noted that he was impressed with the exhibition of various innovations of the participating companies in the fair which he said was a further attestation of Ghanaian hard work and ingenuity, critical tools towards the country’s industrialisation drive.



The Manhyia South lawmaker stated that the Ministry of Energy remains committed to stakeholder engagements with local and international strategic partners in technical and other areas towards Ghana’s energy sector transformation with the firmest conviction that such fairs will provide platforms for the growth and advancement of Ghana’s renewable energy potential.