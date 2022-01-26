We're in government, we'll pass e-levy bill - Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah

E-levy to be re-laid before parliament

E-levy to reverse consequences of COVID-19 on Ghanaians, businesses, Nhyiaeso MP



E-levy will transform lives of Ghanaians, businesses, Stephen Amoah



Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, has said the governing New Patriotic Party members in parliament will ensure that the e-levy bill is passed at the right time.



According to him, the implementation of the e-levy will help transform the lives of Ghanaians.



Dr Stephen Amoah explained that the revenue generated from the tax policy would help put the economy back on track, and Ghanaians will heave a sigh of relief.

In an interview with TV3, the legislator said, "We will pass it, we, we will pass it at the right time, they can't do anything. We are in government. If they claim they want to make us unpopular, why won't they stop? Because they know this is going to transform and change the lives of Ghanaians."



"They know this is going to reverse the consequences of the COVID-19, they know this is going to put our fiscal space in the right perspective, and they are afraid that Ghanaians will continue to build their goodwill and confidence in this government," he stated.



It would be recalled that on November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget reading in parliament, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.

Also, monies accrued from e-levy will be used to create jobs and grow the private sector to employ more of the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



This e-levy has however courted several controversies in the country.



