0
Menu
Business

We're making tax compliance easy for Ghanaians – GRA Commissioner - General

Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah GRA boss, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Companies will no longer file their taxes manually from May 1, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

GRA launches online portal for taxpayers

Portal to make it easier and more convenient for taxpayers, GRA

Commissioner-General of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has said his outfit is aiming at making tax compliance easy for Ghanaians.

At a press conference held in Accra on Thursday, April 14, 2022, he said, beginning May 1, 2022, companies will file their taxes electronically and not manually anymore.

Mr Owusu-Amoah stated that GRA has launched an online portal to facilitate the filing of taxpayers' returns, initiate payments and access other tax-related services.

Explaining why individuals and companies need to file their taxes, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah said, “if you are going for a contract you are required to bring a tax clearance certificate, but there are a number of government services that if you look at the Revenue Administration Act, it also lists and it mentions that you must either have a tax identification number or a tax clearance certificate."

“These are the two options but we want to emphasize the tax clearance or compliance status instead of just emphasizing on the identification. What we are aiming as GRA is to make the ability to tax compliance easy,” he added.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





BizTech Quarterly Survey

https://docs.google.com

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott
We lost $1billion because of you – NPP MP blasts Adwoa Safo
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Related Articles: