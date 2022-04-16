We're making tax compliance easy for Ghanaians – GRA Commissioner - General

GRA boss, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

Companies will no longer file their taxes manually from May 1, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

GRA launches online portal for taxpayers



Portal to make it easier and more convenient for taxpayers, GRA



Commissioner-General of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has said his outfit is aiming at making tax compliance easy for Ghanaians.



At a press conference held in Accra on Thursday, April 14, 2022, he said, beginning May 1, 2022, companies will file their taxes electronically and not manually anymore.



Mr Owusu-Amoah stated that GRA has launched an online portal to facilitate the filing of taxpayers' returns, initiate payments and access other tax-related services.

Explaining why individuals and companies need to file their taxes, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah said, “if you are going for a contract you are required to bring a tax clearance certificate, but there are a number of government services that if you look at the Revenue Administration Act, it also lists and it mentions that you must either have a tax identification number or a tax clearance certificate."



“These are the two options but we want to emphasize the tax clearance or compliance status instead of just emphasizing on the identification. What we are aiming as GRA is to make the ability to tax compliance easy,” he added.



