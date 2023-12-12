'We’re not fighting corruption anywhere, we just talk about it' – Vitus Azeem laments

Vitus Azeem, Chairman of the Tax Justice Coalition, Ghana (TJC)

Anti-graft crusader Vitus Azeem has expressed deep concern, asserting that Ghana has effectively lost its ongoing battle against corruption.

Speaking in a solemn tone during an interview on the Class Morning Show with Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang on Class91.3FM, Mr Azeem emphasised that the country's efforts to combat corruption are merely rhetorical, with little progress made in eradicating the canker.



Mr Azeem stated, "There’s a long-drawn conclusion that we’ve lost the corruption fight. We’ve lost and not that we are losing, we’re not fighting corruption anywhere, we just talk about it. The media is doing its part, civil society is doing its part, but we are not making any headway. We’ve accepted these things [corruption] as normal."



His remarks were prompted by the recent announcement by Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, who declared his intention to run in the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Akim Swedru while still holding a public office.



Mr Azeem questioned why Kwaning-Bosompem remains in his position and called for his resignation, citing concerns about the potential misuse of resources.



He highlighted the significant control the Controller and Accountant-General has over office resources and urged him to step down to prevent the exploitation of these resources for political gain.

"You cannot keep hanging on there and using official cars, possibly accompanied by your staff, to campaign in your constituency every weekend. That doesn’t make sense; it doesn’t appear reasonable," Mr Azeem argued.



He expressed disapproval of the use of government-funded official vehicles and accommodations for political campaigning.



Addressing a potential solution, Mr Azeem advocated the emergence of a third political force to challenge the dominance of the two major parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.



He emphasised the need for a strong alternative party to keep the existing parties accountable, stating, "That’s why I’ve always been calling for a third force, we need a strong party to contest the two existing parties so that even if they don’t win, they will be alert to know that if they do the wrong things, one day the situation will turn against them."