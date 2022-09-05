We're not paying realistic tariffs - Allotey Jacobs backs recent tariff increment

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has backed the recent tariff increment insisting that the utility companies need it.

Last month, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) announced tariffs increment.



Utility tariffs for electricity and water went up by 27.15 percent and 21.55 percent respectively on September 1, 2022.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs disagreed with critics speaking against the increment.



"ECG for instance needs so much money. If you're there you will know . . . it is high time we make Ghanaians understand that there is too many subsidy on the tariffs we are paying . . . we are not paying realistic tariffs . . . if we are always crying to the government about reduction then we can never eat our cake and have it," he opined.