We’re not running a 64th anniversary promotion, disregard reports – BoG

The Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana has cautioned the public against engaging in a fraudulent promotion regarding a 64th anniversary celebration.

A statement issued by the central bank and sighted by GhanaWeb said its attention had been drawn to reports of the promotion which was circulating on various social media platforms.



“The Bank is not running a 64th Anniversary promotion of any kind. The general public is advised not to subscribe to this fraudulent activity inviting the public to select the links shared through social media, which is intended to lure users to participate in this spurious promotion,” the statement read.



The Bank of Ghana further advised the public to take note and to desist from participating in such fraudulent promotions in the name of the Bank of Ghana.



“Any individual or entity that participates in such or similar scheme does so at their own peril,” it added.

The statement concluded that official communication of the central bank's activities or notices will be shared via its website: www.bog.gov.gh and the Bank’s social media networks as follows: Facebook: @thebankofghana Twitter: @thebankofghana



Read the statement below:



