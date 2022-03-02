We're rationalizing public expenditure - Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Despite calls by some Ghanaians asking government to cut down its expenditure to save the country an amount of money in these trying times, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated otherwise.



According to him, government remains focused on rationalizing public expenditure to enhance internal revenue mobilization.

He also stated that the Akufo-Addo led government is keen on seeing the private sector thrive and witness some growth despite the current economic challenges.



Speaking at the National Labour conference in Kwahu on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said, “We remain focused to improving public sector efficiency, rationalizing public expenditure, enhancing internal revenue mobilization, deepening the country digital footprint and supporting the growth of the private sector.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, speaking at the same event said a legal framework to protect all categories of workers in the country is in the offing.



He furthered that a review of the Labour Act will soon be concluded to improve the living conditions of workers in the country.