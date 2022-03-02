20
Menu
Business

We're rationalizing public expenditure - Bawumia

Mahamudu Bawumia12121212121 Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government supports private sector

We're deepening Ghana country's digital footprint, Dr Bawumia

Review of Labour Act to be concluded, Akufo-Addo

Despite calls by some Ghanaians asking government to cut down its expenditure to save the country an amount of money in these trying times, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated otherwise.

According to him, government remains focused on rationalizing public expenditure to enhance internal revenue mobilization.

He also stated that the Akufo-Addo led government is keen on seeing the private sector thrive and witness some growth despite the current economic challenges.

Speaking at the National Labour conference in Kwahu on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said, “We remain focused to improving public sector efficiency, rationalizing public expenditure, enhancing internal revenue mobilization, deepening the country digital footprint and supporting the growth of the private sector.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, speaking at the same event said a legal framework to protect all categories of workers in the country is in the offing.

He furthered that a review of the Labour Act will soon be concluded to improve the living conditions of workers in the country.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah
Related Articles: