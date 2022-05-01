1
We’re ready for implementation of E-Levy – GRA

Ghana Revenue Authorityw121 The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has said it is ready for the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

The implementation of the E-Levy takes off on Sunday, 1 May 2022.

A statement issued by the GRA to announce the take off of the levy on Sunday, said: “GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date.”

The GRA also assured the general public that “adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy,” it said in a statement.

Source: classfmonline.com
