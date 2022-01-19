We're running at a loss - GPRTU on fuel price increment

Transport operators say it will be difficult for them to service their cars

GPRTU threatens to increase transport fares

Two-thirds of our income goes into fuel buying, GPRTU



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has bemoaned the rate at which transport operators are losing sums of money in their business due to incessant increases in fuel prices.



According to the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, two-thirds of their income goes into the buying of fuel, therefore, it's about time government does something about the upward review of petroleum products at various pumps.



He stated that if nothing is done about this growing development, the only option left for transport operators is to increase transport fares.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr Abulbire said, “All the efforts we made before the reading of the budget has not yielded any result. We were told that definitely from the next pricing window fuel prices will come down but that same night, GOIL was able to come down which was an indicator that what we were requesting will be achieved. So we concluded the meeting with the hope that by the following week, GOIL will go lower. Shortly after, fuel prices started going up, and far more than we thought. It is serious. We are running at a very serious loss.”



“Two-thirds of our total income goes into fuel. People may not be able to maintain their cars and that can lead to accidents. The best option is that we have to go back, get another meeting and have the government to understand that if the first option is what they are refusing, then our option is to increase the fares by a margin that will cushion us to at least break even. All the transport operators are holding a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the way forward,” he added.



Fuel price is selling at GH¢7 per litre at various pumps.



Meanwhile, GPRTU and other transport unions will meet on Wednesday to decide on the way forward.