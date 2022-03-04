We’re seeing post pandemic economic recovery in Ghana – Ofori-Atta

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has said that Ghana is beginning to witness a post-pandemic economic recovery.

This, according to him, is due to the measures the government has put in place to deal with the ravages of the virus on the economy including the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalisation of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES).



The Ghana CARES programme was launched by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on 18 November 2020 in Accra.



The programme is to serve as a ‘blueprint’ for Ghana’s economic recovery post-COVID-19.



Speaking at the 2022 National Labour Conference in Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, March 2, the Finance Minister Mr Ofori Atta said “We are beginning to see a post-pandemic economic recovery with the strong rebound to real GDP in 2021 in response to the implementation of the measures we put in place for economic recovery including the Ghana CARES Programme.”

At the same event, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the government is focused on enhancing internal revenue mobilization and deepening the digital footprint in order to develop the country.



“We remain focused on improving public sector efficiency, rationalizing public expenditure, enhancing internal revenue mobilization deepening the country digital footprint and supporting the growth of the private sector,” he said.



Dr Bawumia further urged the National Labour Commission to digitalize its operations to enable labour unions to present their issues online for prompt responses.