We’re still hopeful we’ll be exempted from DDEP – Pensioner bondholders

File photo

Pensioner bondholders have expressed confidence their investments will be exempted from Ghana’s controversial domestic debt exchange programme after the deadline for signing up for the program expired on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum have since last week been picketing at the Finance Ministry over the government’s debt exchange program demanding that their investments are exempted.



Their meeting with Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Friday, February 10, 2023 ended inconclusively as the government insists the retirees should consider voluntary exemption.



But the pensioners disagreed and have insisted on a total exemption from the DDEP as they vowed not to quit until their demand is granted.



Speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Monday, the Lead Convener of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, Dr. Annane Antwi said the retirees will continue picketing at the Finance Ministry until their wish is granted.

“Until Friday the Minister was a bit hesitant thinking Pensioners would have submitted our bonds but we did not do so. Now that the deadline has expired, I don’t understand why the Minister will not just announce that pensioners’ bondholders have been exempted from the domestic debt exchange program. Now, whether he says it or not, we did not submit our bonds and so we are hopeful he’ll eventually exempt us from the program. Until he exempts us, we’ll continue to picket at the Finance Ministry premises.”







