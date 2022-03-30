2
We're tempted to withdraw our services, business no more lucrative - MoMo agents

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy bill approved

E-Levy reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% on all electronic transactions

Alot of MoMo agents will run out of business - Evan Otumfuor

General Secretary of Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, Evans Otumfour, has said some members may withdraw their services after the approval of the E-Levy in parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

According to him, the business is no more lucrative like before and with the approval of the E-Levy, most members would be pushed out of business.

He furthered that, MoMo agents recorded a sharp decline in the usage of mobile money after the announcement of the electronic transfer levy policy.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr Otumfuor said, “We may be tempted to withdraw our services because the service already is not all that lucrative.”

“A lot of our people will definitely be out of business…when the policy was announced, there was a sharp decline or drop in the use of mobile money,” he added.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, March 29, moved the motion for the passage of the E-Levy bill in Parliament.

Parliament approved E-Levy Bill after the Consideration Stage was completed by a Majority-sided House on Tuesday, March 29.

It was considered under a certificate of urgency.

E-Levy has been revised from 1.75% to 1.5% on all electronic transactions.



