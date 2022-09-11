2
We're tired of sacrificing - GPRTU says as it hints transport fares increment

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head of Communications at GPRTU, Abbas Moro, has said his outfit can no longer bear the burden of saving the public from paying new fares amidst the hikes in price of petroleum products on the market.

According to him, the economic crisis and increase in fuel prices are having dire consequences on their businesses.

Abbas Moro noted that the leadership of the Union will soon meet to discuss an upward review of transport fares to cushion transport operators.

In an interview with Citi News, he pointed out that Ghanaians already know that anytime there is an increment in fuel prices, transport fares on the other hand increases.

He said, “We have sensitized the general public that whenever the prices of fuel go up 10 per cent above the existing price, automatically we are supposed to increase fares. There are so many things to look out for including the current economic situation. So for where we are heading towards, we cannot keep sacrificing – definitely when our leadership meets something positive must come out.”

It would be recalled that in May this year, there was a marginal increase (20 per cent) in transport fares.

Petrol at the time was selling at GH¢9.41 whereas diesel was GH¢11.12.

In recent times, petrol is selling above GH¢11 whiles diesel sells above GH¢13 at various pumps.

