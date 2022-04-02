We’re unable to produce 48-page passport booklets for now – Foreign Affairs Ministry

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: starrfmonline.com
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana has announced that due to a surge in demand for the 48-page passport booklets and continuing challenges with the supply chain, the Passport Office, until further notice, can only issue the now available 32-page booklets.
In a release dated April 1, 2022, the Ministry said the 32-page booklets can be issued to all applicants who have requested the 48-page booklets.
