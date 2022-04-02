2
Menu
Business

We’re unable to produce 48-page passport booklets for now – Foreign Affairs Ministry

WORLD PASSPORTS Passports

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: starrfmonline.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana has announced that due to a surge in demand for the 48-page passport booklets and continuing challenges with the supply chain, the Passport Office, until further notice, can only issue the now available 32-page booklets.

In a release dated April 1, 2022, the Ministry said the 32-page booklets can be issued to all applicants who have requested the 48-page booklets.

Read the full statement below

Source: starrfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Inaki Williams set to play for Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup
An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga's multi-million 'presidential' mansion
Related Articles: